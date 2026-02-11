1 hour ago

The Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) says it is positioning itself to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to expand its footprint across the continent.

Nana Agyemang Ansong, Sales and Marketing Manager of CPC, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of the 2026 National Chocolate Day celebration.

According to him, the company’s growth strategy is focused on strengthening its presence within Africa, with AfCFTA serving as a key driver of cross-border trade opportunities. He noted that CPC already exports its products to Togo, Nigeria, and Benin, describing West Africa as a strategic gateway to the wider African market.

Ansong added that CPC’s premium Golden Tree chocolate brand has earned international recognition, with both companies and individuals purchasing the products for export to European markets.

Reflecting on CPC’s 60th anniversary, he said the company has played a significant role in Ghana’s cocoa value chain over the decades, describing the milestone as a moment of pride.

“It is exciting for CPC to be 60, and we hope to grow to become the Switzerland of Africa in chocolate production,” he said.

He recounted that CPC initially began operations by producing semi-finished cocoa products before transitioning into full-scale processing and manufacturing, while also training a new generation of chocolatiers.

Ansong expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their continued support of locally manufactured chocolate, noting that consumers are increasingly able to distinguish between pure chocolate products such as Golden Tree and confectioneries produced by some foreign companies.

He further indicated that the company is optimistic about expanding production capacity to meet growing demand for cocoa-based products. Per capita chocolate consumption in Ghana, he revealed, has risen from 0.5 kilogram to one kilogram per annum, with a long-term target of increasing consumption to two kilograms per capita.