The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that its Board of Directors will forgo sitting allowances for the remainder of the 2025/26 cocoa season as part of efforts to support ongoing sector reforms.

In a public notice, the Board said the decision underscores its commitment to strengthening the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

Board members have agreed not to claim any sitting allowances for the rest of the season, a move the statement says reflects a commitment to prudent financial management, shared sacrifice, and responsible leadership.

COCOBOD noted that the measure is part of broader reforms designed to tackle recent challenges in the sector while promoting efficiency, accountability, and the welfare of cocoa farmers across the country.

The Board also reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with government and other stakeholders to ensure a resilient and sustainable future for Ghana’s cocoa industry.