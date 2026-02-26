Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has firmly rejected reports that it contributed GH¢12 million to support the Ghana national football team, describing the allegations as “false, misleading, and without any factual basis.”
The claims, which have been circulating widely on social media, suggested that funds from the cocoa sector had been channelled into sponsoring the senior national football team. But in a statement, COCOBOD dismissed the reports and sought to reassure farmers and the wider public.
The board stressed that its primary mandate remains the welfare of cocoa farmers, including ensuring timely payments, supplying essential inputs, providing extension services and sustaining investment in the cocoa industry.
It further clarified that no funds earmarked for farmer payments have ever been diverted to support the national team or any other unrelated activity.
COCOBOD urged the public to disregard unverified information and rely on its official communication channels for accurate updates.
The statement comes amid heightened public scrutiny over funding for national sports activities, with institutions keen to distance themselves from speculation. For COCOBOD, the message was clear: the welfare of Ghana’s cocoa farmers remains its top priority.
