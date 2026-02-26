9 hours ago

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has firmly rejected reports that it contributed GH¢12 million to support the Ghana national football team, describing the allegations as “false, misleading, and without any factual basis.”

‎

‎The claims, which have been circulating widely on social media, suggested that funds from the cocoa sector had been channelled into sponsoring the senior national football team. But in a statement, COCOBOD dismissed the reports and sought to reassure farmers and the wider public.

‎

‎The board stressed that its primary mandate remains the welfare of cocoa farmers, including ensuring timely payments, supplying essential inputs, providing extension services and sustaining investment in the cocoa industry.

‎

‎It further clarified that no funds earmarked for farmer payments have ever been diverted to support the national team or any other unrelated activity.

‎

‎COCOBOD urged the public to disregard unverified information and rely on its official communication channels for accurate updates.

‎

‎The statement comes amid heightened public scrutiny over funding for national sports activities, with institutions keen to distance themselves from speculation. For COCOBOD, the message was clear: the welfare of Ghana’s cocoa farmers remains its top priority.

‎Read full statement below