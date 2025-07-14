6 hours ago

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has issued a scathing critique of the Ghana Police Service and the general state of law enforcement following violent incidents during the parliamentary rerun in the Ablekuma North Constituency on Friday, July 11, 2025.

In a statement released on Monday, July 14, CODEO described the situation as a “clear and present danger” to Ghana’s democracy, citing serious security lapses and police inaction that allowed unidentified assailants to storm polling centres and assault participants — even in the presence of law enforcement.

The most alarming incident occurred at the St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church, where former MP Hawa Koomson, NPP parliamentary candidate Nana Akua Afriyie, two journalists, and NPP deputy national organiser Chris Lloyd Asamoah were reportedly assaulted while police officers stood by.

Despite a heavy security deployment, CODEO reported that suspected political vigilantes operated freely, intimidating voters and election officials, often moving in unlicensed vehicles around polling centres.

“The security lapses observed during this election rerun — despite the visible police presence — raise very serious questions about the state of the Ghana Police Service,” the statement said, pointing to a pattern of police passivity also seen during the 2024 general elections.

CODEO is now urging President John Mahama and the Police Council to invoke their authority under Article 202(2) of the 1992 Constitution to restore public confidence in the police ahead of upcoming electoral exercises, including the Akwatia bye-election.

The group further called on all stakeholders — political parties, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and the judiciary — to take urgent action against election violence, political vigilantism, and threats to police independence.

“Failure to act now,” CODEO warned, “could undermine Ghana’s young democracy and endanger future electoral processes.”