The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has firmly denied any involvement in or prior knowledge of the violent attack on the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) team at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

Speaking to Asempa Fm from South Africa, where he is attending sessions of the Pan-African Parliament, Collins Dauda clarified that he neither directed nor participated in any actions related to the controversial incident.

“I am in South Africa with the Pan-African Parliament and have no knowledge of the attacks on the NAIMOS team. I never ordered the release of any suspects and only asked the Asutifi North MP to intervene after hearing of the incident,” Collins Dauda stated.

His response comes after reports linked him indirectly to the disturbance that unfolded on Saturday, November 1, 2025, when thugs allegedly attacked a NAIMOS anti-galamsey task force and obstructed arrests made during an operation near Bronikrom, in the Ahafo Region.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has since directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the probe, inviting Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, the MP for Asutifi North, to assist with ongoing investigations.

Kwaku Addo, in an earlier statement, explained that he was acting on a request from Collins Dauda to visit the scene and assess the situation after tensions flared in Hwidiem.

According to Collins Addo, he only sought to mediate between the security officers and the agitated youth to maintain peace, denying allegations that he incited the crowd.

Collins Dauda’s clarification now appears to draw a clear line between his office and the unfolding controversy.

His presence at the Pan-African Parliament in South Africa at the time of the incident effectively rules out any direct participation, though it raises new questions about how the Asutifi North MP came to be involved in the security operation.

The Hwidiem attack has since sparked widespread public and political debate, with critics questioning the role of politicians in live security operations.

Legal expert Prof. Kwaku Azar has described the situation as a reflection of “blurred lines between political influence and law enforcement,” calling for accountability and a clear separation of powers.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service continues its investigation into the assault, which left several vehicles damaged and security officers temporarily besieged by a mob. Calm was later restored through a joint effort by police, military personnel, and local leaders, including the Zongo Chief of Hwidiem.