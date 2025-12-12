3 hours ago

Ghana is poised to deepen its diplomatic and economic cooperation with Colombia as Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Elena Márquez Mina, paid an official visit to Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on Thursday, December 11, at the Jubilee House.

The high-level visit, confirmed in a statement from the Office of the Vice President and signed by Press Secretary Ama Pratt—aims to advance South–South cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the statement, Vice President Márquez Mina will first meet her Ghanaian counterpart behind closed doors before both leaders lead their delegations into expanded bilateral talks in the Credentials Room.

Discussions are expected to focus on boosting collaboration in trade, investment, technology, and development cooperation. Officials say the meeting will also explore new opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships designed to support inclusive development.

“The visit underscores the commitment of both nations to advancing inclusive development, expanding economic partnerships and deepening diplomatic relations,” the statement noted.

The engagement is expected to reaffirm long-standing ties between Ghana and Colombia while opening new avenues for cooperation that directly benefit citizens of both nations. It also aligns with Ghana’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a key partner in global South–South collaboration.