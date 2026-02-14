14 hours ago

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has projected a slight increase in petroleum prices during the second pricing window of February 2026.

In its latest outlook report, the Chamber attributed the anticipated rise to renewed pressure on the cedi, driven by heightened foreign exchange demand since the start of the year as businesses restock and multinational companies repatriate dividends.

From February 16, 2026, this will mark the second projected price hike this year, following the National Petroleum Authority’s earlier reduction of the petroleum price floor.

Petrol is expected to increase by about 1.97 percent, with a litre likely to retail at GH¢11.97. Diesel is projected to rise by 2.73 percent to approximately GH¢13.09 per litre, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) may go up to GH¢13.93 per kilogram.

Currently, most Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are selling petrol for below GH¢10 per litre at the pump.

On the international market, crude oil prices have climbed by more than five percent and are hovering near US$70 per barrel.

In its latest pricing notice, the Authority set minimum ex-pump prices at GH¢10.24 per litre for petrol, GH¢11.34 for diesel, GH¢9.43 per kilogram for LPG, GH¢10.45 for marine gas oil (local), and GH¢9.21 per litre for kerosene.