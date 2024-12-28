48 minutes ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, has told the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they do not need to spend money traveling around the country to determine why they lost the 2024 general elections.

Prof. Gyampo claimed he has already diagnosed the reasons for the NPP’s defeat, attributing it to corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, and economic mismanagement.

He argued that, blaming the loss on voter apathy without exploring the real reasons behind it amounts to propaganda.

“People didn’t vote because they felt let down, because of corruption, arrogance, economic mismanagement, nepotistic governance. If they know apathy caused it, why are they setting up a committee to go into the reason why you lost? Come to us, we will tell you all the factors that led to the monumental defeat of the NPP. The NPP lost the elections in 2022, there is no need to go and waste money finding out why you lost,” he said on TV3.

The NPP has announced that it will form a committee in January 2025 to review the party’s performance in the 2024 general election.

According to the results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, December 9, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast.

He defeated his main rival, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters, NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim acknowledged that the result was not what they had expected.