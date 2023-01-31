1 hour ago

Ghanaian comedian and social media influencer, Sadiq Sule, better known as SDK, has announced the death of his beloved mother, Rebecca Oppong.

On January 31, SDK took to his Twitter page to break the sad news to the general public.

"Lost my lovely mom….Rest in peace Mama," read the caption of the photos that celebrated her life.

The comedian's mother passed away just a year after her late husband's burial. Francis Sule, nicknamed Oldgee, died at the age of 73.

The deceased parents were famed for collaborating with their son in the comic skits that shot him to fame.

In a recent interview, SDK disclosed that his mother's health had been deteriorating.

The cause of the death of Madam Rebecca is yet to be made public.

Friends, family, and fans of SDK have poured out messages of condolence to the bereaved family.

Check out the post below: