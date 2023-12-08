37 minutes ago

Ampem Darkoa defender, Comfort Yeboah has made the final shortlist for the CAF Women’s Young Player of the year award.

The hardworking full back made the list alongside Nigerian international, Deborah Abiodun and Nesryne El Chad from Morocco.

Comfort has been nominated in recognition of her stellar performance for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the recent CAF Women’s Champions League and the Black Princesses in the maiden edition of the WAFU B Girls Cup in Kumasi.

The young talent was named as part of the team of the year in the 2023 CAF Women’sChampions League in Cote D’Ivoire.

The CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled for December 11, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.