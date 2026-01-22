7 hours ago

Some commercial drivers have expressed satisfaction with the recent reduction in fuel prices, saying they would be even more pleased if prices dropped further to GH¢5 per litre.

The drivers shared their views during a visit by Adom News to the GOIL 37 Fuel Station, where the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) distributed breakfast, branded T-shirts, and other gift items to motorists as part of activities marking the fuel price reduction.

The drivers commended GOIL for the gesture, noting that the reduction in fuel prices has eased financial pressure, improved daily earnings, and made their operations more manageable.

“This is very good and encouraging. The reduction in fuel prices has helped us a lot because our daily sales have improved,” one commercial driver told Adom News.

Another driver described the initiative as timely and motivating but appealed for further reductions. “Fuel prices coming down have reduced the pressure on us, but we will be happier if the price drops to GH¢5 per litre,” he said.

The breakfast and gift distribution exercise, which began at the GOIL 37 Station, is ongoing and has also been extended to other GOIL stations, including Nima, Spintex, and several locations across the country.

GOIL officials explained that the initiative is aimed at appreciating customers for their continued patronage and sharing in the relief brought about by the recent fuel price reduction.

“This forms part of our customer-focused strategy to strengthen our relationship with drivers and the general public,” a GOIL official said.

The drivers also praised the government led by President John Dramani Mahama, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and GOIL management for the fuel price reduction, which they say has brought relief to the transport sector.

GOIL has reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives that support motorists and enhance customer satisfaction nationwide.