3 hours ago

The Constitution Review Committee has recommended a major amendment to reduce the minimum age requirement to contest the presidency from 40 to 30 years, a move aimed at broadening political participation and reflecting Ghana’s youthful population.

The proposal was announced on Monday, December 22, during the presentation of the Committee’s report by its Chairman, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh. The recommendation forms part of ongoing efforts to modernise Ghana’s constitutional framework.

According to Prof. Prempeh, the Committee is proposing an amendment to Article 62(b) of the Constitution to allow younger citizens to contest the presidency, arguing that existing age restrictions create unnecessary barriers to leadership opportunities.

In addition to eligibility reforms, the Committee has recommended amendments to Article 68(5) to ensure that the President’s salary, allowances, and official benefits are subject to taxation in accordance with applicable tax laws. The proposal also requires the President to pay indirect taxes on goods and services, including import duties, on the same basis as all other citizens.

Furthermore, the Committee has proposed amendments to clauses (1) and (2) of Article 71 to provide that the salaries, allowances, facilities, and privileges of public office holders, including the President and other officials listed under the Article, be determined by a proposed Independent Public Emoluments Commission.