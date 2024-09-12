3 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a strong call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Pius Hadzide, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman.

The demand comes after Mr Hadzide publicly admitted, for the first time, that he played a role in facilitating the travel of some Ghanaians to Australia during the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mr Hadzide’s admission has sparked controversy, especially as it coincides with his current campaign for parliamentary office.

The NDC argues that, his actions were improper and warrant legal action. They believe that such an admission undermines his credibility and poses a risk if he is elected to office.

In a bold move during his campaign, Mr. Hadzide promised to create similar opportunities for his constituents should they elect him as their Member of Parliament.

He assured voters that he would facilitate trips to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting his ability to open doors for international travel.

A video of Mr. Hadzide making these pledges has gone viral, sparking a mixed response from the public.

The NPP candidate, who previously held a role in the sports ministry, drew on his experience to back his promises. He emphasized that his background puts him in a position to help the youth secure international opportunities.

However, the NDC is not impressed by these claims and sees them as evidence of wrongdoing.

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale, held a press conference to address the issue.

He expressed the party’s view that Mr. Hadzide must be held accountable for his actions.

According to Mr Basintale, the government cannot ignore such an admission, especially when it relates to the misuse of state resources for personal gain.

He argued that the authorities must act swiftly to investigate the matter and prosecute Hadzide to prevent further abuses.

“We know that this declaration may be a mission impossible because Pius Enam Hadzide is not just learning from himself. He is learning from his boss the chief mother serpent of corruption, President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Bawumia. We are calling for the immediate dismissal of Pius Enam Hadzide as the CEO of the National Youth Authority.”

“He has openly admitted that he was guilty in the Australian Visa Scandal and must be arrested and prosecuted without delay,” he said at a press conference on Thursday, September 12.