3 hours ago

Team Ghana's swimming sensation, Abeiku Jackson failed to qualify in the 50m butterfly heats with a time of 24.19s.

Jackson finished sixth behind England's Benjamin Proud, Matthew Temple, Joshua Liendo Edwards, Adam Barrett, and Finlay Knox and was ranked 17th among 54 participants in the 50m butterfly heats at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

He narrowly misses out on the semis after failing to finish in the top 16 but has been labelled as a reserve swimmer.

On the other hand, youngster Zaira Forson set a new personal best time of 2:19:02 to advance in the women's 200m freestyle heat.

The victory finished the 16-year-old as the second best in the heat and qualifies her to the next stage of the competition.

In hockey, Team Ghana's female team lost 0-5 to India at the Birmingham City University.

Credit: Graphic Sports