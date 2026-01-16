3 hours ago

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, presented computers and related accessories to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to strengthen the Commission’s operational capacity.

The support, consisting of 10 laptops and 10 desktop computers, followed a formal request from NACOC to the Minister, which was subsequently referred to the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) for assistance. The intervention forms part of Government’s broader effort to equip state institutions with the digital tools required to operate efficiently and effectively.

In his remarks, the Minister reaffirmed Government’s commitment to supporting state institutions with the necessary digital tools to improve efficiency and service delivery.

He expressed confidence that the computers would enhance NACOC’s operations and contribute meaningfully to the effective delivery of its mandate. He noted that the presentation marked the beginning of continued support, rather than a one-off intervention.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George thanked the Administrator of GIFEC, Mr. Sofo Tanko Rashid-Computer, and his team for their support, particularly for deploying the computers despite limited availability.

Receiving the items on behalf of NACOC, the Director-General, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, expressed profound gratitude to the Minister and GIFEC for the timely support. He noted that the equipment would go a long way to improving the Commission’s operational effectiveness and staff productivity. Brigadier General Mantey assured that the computers would be put to judicious use in advancing NACOC’s mandate and strengthening its fight against illicit drug trafficking and related crimes.

He further commended the Ministry and GIFEC for their responsiveness to NACOC’s needs and called for continued collaboration among state institutions to enhance national security and good governance.