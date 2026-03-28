5 hours ago

Community FM's Blakkface Animtuntum has been crowned the overall Media Personality of the Year for the Eastern Region at the 8th edition of the Eastern Region Media Excellence Awards.

The Eastern Region Media Excellence Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the country’s media and marketing industry, celebrates outstanding achievements and excellence across the creative and communications sectors.

The event was held at the Capital View Hotel in Koforidua on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Blakkface received the ultimate award along with his colleague Bernard Owusu Boateng (Campion B.O.B), who was awarded Sports Presenter of the Year.

Speaking after receiving his awards, an elated Blakkface expressed his gratitude to Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah and the management of Community FM for providing him with the platform and support that have fueled his growth in the industry.

“I’m really grateful for this recognition. I owe a huge thank you to the MP for Akim Oda for the opportunity and platform to grow in my craft, and to our amazing fans and listeners who make time to listen, and support my work,” he said.

He encouraged presenters and industry professionals to rely on foundational missions specifically designed to balance public service broadcasting with audience engagement, urging them to use their platforms to educate, inform, and entertain.

The event awarded over 25 media personalities for their exceptional performance in their respective fields.