A community health nurse with the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) Hospital at Nsuta in the Western Region has reportedly died from coronavirus complications.

The Western Regional branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association, in a statement announcing the demise of 54-year-old Sophia Addo, said prior to her infection she was assigned to the pre-triage area and actively partook in screening and treating patients.

However, she reported sick on May 6, 2020, with symptoms of the deadly Novel Coronavirus which worsened in subsequent days.

The statement signed by the regional secretary of the Association stated, “Madam Sophia reported sick on the 6th of May 2020 and returned home after treatment. She returned the following day with worsening health condition and started exhibiting signs of COVID-19…Samples were taken and before the result came, she passed away on the night of 8th May 2020. However, the result came out positive for COVID-19.”

The deceased is said to have had underlying health conditions including asthma and hypertension.

So far, new updates released by the Ghana Health Service show a massive surge in the number of recoveries as well as recorded cases.

97 more persons have tested positive for the virus which brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,735.

29 persons who tested positive for the virus have also been reported dead. As of May 17, 2020, the total number of recovered patients stood at 1,754.

In terms of the regional breakdown, the Greater Accra region still leads with 4,314 cases, followed by the Ashanti region with 818 cases. The Central region now has 210 cases whilst the Eastern and Western regions have 99 and 98 cases respectively.

Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East remain the only regions without confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Source: GhanaWeb