Intercity STC Coaches Limited, formerly the State Transport Corporation (STC), has been accused of illegally charging passengers far above approved transport fares on the Accra-Kumasi route, barely a day after national security operatives cracked down on arbitrary fare hikes by commercial drivers in Accra.

Officially approved fares for the Accra-Kumasi journey currently stand at GHC110 for old coaches and GHC120 for new coaches.

However, passengers complain that due to what has been described as a “mad rush,” some STC terminals are allegedly charging between GHS200 and GHS300, depending on demand and seat availability.

The alleged infractions come at a sensitive time, following a high-profile national security enforcement exercise at major transport terminals in Accra aimed at protecting commuters from exploitative pricing.

On Thursday, national security operatives were deployed to key transport hubs, including the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, where thousands of commuters pass through daily.

The operation followed widespread public complaints that some commercial drivers had been unilaterally increasing fares, citing worsening traffic congestion and rising operational costs.

A specialised task force, comprising at least five operatives, was stationed at the Interchange to closely monitor fare negotiations between passengers and drivers. Media reports indicate that the intervention yielded immediate results.

In one incident, operatives intercepted a commercial vehicle charging passengers fares far above the officially gazetted rates and ordered the driver to revert to the approved pricing before proceeding with the journey.

Commuters have expressed frustration, questioning why a state-owned transport company would allegedly engage in practices similar to those national security agencies are actively clamping down on.

The commuters are calling on the Ministry of Transport and national security agencies to extend the ongoing crackdown to long-distance and intercity terminals to ensure full compliance with approved fares.