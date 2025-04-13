1 day ago

Companies Aim to Build Data Centers on the Moon and in Orbit

Tech companies are planning to launch data centers into space, including the Moon and Earth’s orbit, as demand for data storage skyrockets and terrestrial limitations grow.

From Earth to Orbit: The Race to Launch Data Centers into Space

A bold new frontier in data storage is taking shape beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Technology firms are now looking to the Moon and low-Earth orbit as the next frontier for building data centers, promising unmatched security, renewable energy, and solutions to the growing global demand for digital storage.

Florida-based Lonestar Data Holdings is leading this charge. Its president, Steven Eisel, believes space is the future of secure data management. “The way we look at it is that by putting a data center in space, you offer security that is unmatched by anything else,” he said.

The Pinky-Sized Prototype That Touched the Moon

Last month, Lonestar successfully tested a miniature data center — roughly the size of a book — on the Moon. The experimental module was delivered by Intuitive Machines’ Athena lunar lander, launched aboard a SpaceX rocket.

This marks the first step in Lonestar’s vision of lunar-based data hubs that harness unlimited solar power and are free from Earth’s environmental constraints.

Why the Moon? Solving Earth’s Data Storage Dilemma

The surge in artificial intelligence applications and global digitization has created an overwhelming demand for data processing facilities. According to McKinsey & Company, the need for data centers is expected to grow between 19 and 22 percent annually through 2030.

Yet building on Earth has its limitations — data centers require vast amounts of land, electricity, and water for cooling. Communities often resist these projects due to their environmental footprint. In contrast, lunar and orbital data centers present a clean-energy alternative powered by the sun and unbound by terrestrial space constraints.

Europe Eyes the Stars with ‘Ascend’ Project

Europe is also exploring the potential of orbital data storage. Last summer, the European Commission funded a feasibility study known as Ascend, conducted by Thales Alenia Space — a collaboration between French and Italian aerospace firms Thales and Leonardo.

The project envisions a constellation of 13 satellites with a combined processing capacity of 10 megawatts — comparable to a mid-sized Earth-based data center. The satellite array would serve both terrestrial and space-based digital needs, offering high-speed interstellar communication capabilities.

Damien Dumestier, the project's chief architect, believes space data centers could become commercially viable by 2037. “The main question is when a suitable rocket will be ready,” he noted. “With the right investment and environmental improvements in launch vehicles, this vision could be realised by 2030 or 2035.”

Caution from Experts Amid Growing Optimism

Despite enthusiasm from companies like Lonestar, industry experts remain cautious. Dr Domenico Vicinanza, professor of intelligent systems at Anglia Ruskin University, warns that current technology presents significant challenges.

“Even with advances from companies like SpaceX, launching equipment into orbit is still incredibly expensive,” he said. “You need more than just computers — protective infrastructure, power systems, and cooling mechanisms must all function in microgravity.”

Cooling poses a particularly difficult problem. Though space is cold, conventional cooling systems rely on gravity to function efficiently. Furthermore, radiation from solar storms and space debris adds risk to hardware and reliability.

“Repairs are another hurdle. Unlike on Earth, major malfunctions in space may require human intervention, which could result in extended downtime,” Vicinanza added.

A Giant Leap for Data

Despite the obstacles, companies remain undeterred. Lonestar plans to place its first operational orbital data center around the Moon by 2027. The firm already counts the state of Florida and the Isle of Man among its clients.

As Earth becomes increasingly data-hungry and space increasingly accessible, the idea of cosmic cloud computing is moving from science fiction to near-term reality. Whether on the Moon or in orbit, the next generation of data centers could be written not just in code — but in the stars.