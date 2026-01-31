2 hours ago

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed surprise and disappointment at recent comments made by Villarreal head coach Marcelino about midfielder Thomas Partey, insisting the criticism was misplaced.

Speaking on Akoma FM, the ex-Black Stars midfielder said he was “very shocked” by the remarks, stressing that responsibility for a player’s form lies not only with the individual but also with the technical leadership of the club.

“He is your player, and when he is not performing to expectations, it is the responsibility of the coach and the sporting director to identify the real problem,” Agyemang-Badu said. “Comparing him to his former club is unnecessary.”

Marcelino had questioned whether Partey was performing at the level he showed during his time in England, comments that have sparked debate among fans in both Spain and Ghana.

Agyemang-Badu, however, believes the 31-year-old midfielder still has a key role to play, particularly for the national team, and urged patience and support rather than public criticism.

“I believe Thomas Partey will come back stronger. The Black Stars need him for the World Cup even more than Villarreal do,” he added. “We must continue to support him and keep him in our prayers.”

Partey remains one of Ghana’s most experienced players and a central figure in the Black Stars’ plans as they look ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.