Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner has expressed dissatisfaction with the recent trend on social media where some netizens have compared Ghana's creative industry with that of the Nigerians and other neighbouring African countries.

In an interview with GhanaWeb journalist Joseph Henry Mensah at the 2024 Rapperholic concert on December 25, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the musician noted that Ghanaians should stop comparing the creative arts industry with other countries.

He explained that if Ghanaians fail to be content with what they have, they might lose it to others.

"Comparisons kill the game. It's about time that we acknowledge our artistes who are raising the map of Ghana. Because Kidi, Black, Sarkodie, Kweku Smoke, and the rest held their shows, and they sold out, so why the comparisons? If we don't focus on our own and focus on different things at the same time, we end up losing everything.

"We should keep on supporting our music and pray that God will give us more talent so when those holding the music industry are no more, the upcoming ones can hold on to it. Let's stop Nigeria and Ghana comparison and maintain our own, and we won't lose anything," he said.

When asked what his fans should expect from him in 2025, Amerado noted that he hopes for the year 2025 to become a year of greatness for him and his fans.

"I think with the future it's unknown because nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, so I am just hoping for brighter days. I am just hopeful that 2025 is going to be great for me and not just anybody but anybody and anybody who will enter 2025, so I wish you well, and I pray you wish me well too," he added.

The 2024 Rapperholic concert occurred at the Grand Arena in Accra International Conference Centre on December 25, 2024.

Ghanaian artistes like King Promise, King Paluta, Pappy Kojo, and Efya Noktunal, as well as Nigerian singers like Ruger, Patoranking, and many others, were also present to support the musician.