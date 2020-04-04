1 hour ago

Amidst the upsurge of this crisis, decision making has become such a crucial aspect of our daily lives.

At a juncture like this, almost the entire citizenry become experts in the matter and make complaints that flood our airwaves. This is a point where true leadership is demonstrated and that is exactly what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done.

In his submission on the partial lockdown of the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated his government's competence and commitment in the area of the country's economy. He emphasized on the primary, and most essential commodity, which is human life, saying, "We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life."

This further re-echoes the value the President Akufo-Addo places on human resources and his unwavering devotion to safeguarding human lives. It takes a true leader to massage his way in these times of crisis and still sustain the essential fundamentals of the country's economy.

In fact, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must be commended for such a bold and thoughtful decision as it is very rare to have people like that anywhere.

It is up to us to abide by this new directive as well-meaning and patriotic citizens who will not, out of someone's evil persuasion, subject the security of our country to any further terror.

Persons caught up within Accra and Kumasi should do well to comply with this directive. We must not, for any reason travel to other parts of the country with the intention of escaping a lockdown. That will be a detrimental act to the peace and security of this nation. At this point, everybody is a potential carrier and travelling from places with reported cases makes others vulnerable and risk getting them infected.

It is therefore advisable that we station ourselves at wherever we are currently and adhere to the government's directives so to help us contain the spread of the disease. Government is doing it's utmost best and we must rally behind our President. These are not ordinary times but we know that this too shall pass. However, let us stay safe and ensure that it passes by us and not with us.

#Covid19

#StayHome

#StaySafe

#SpreadCalmNotFear.