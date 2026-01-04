3 hours ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has urged motorists to ensure that the full transfer-of-ownership process is completed whenever a vehicle is bought or sold, warning that failure to do so could expose buyers and sellers to serious legal and administrative consequences.

According to the Authority, the advisory forms part of ongoing vehicle registration reforms aimed at resolving long-standing issues where individuals use vehicles they cannot legally claim ownership of due to incomplete or improper documentation.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the DVLA’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Stephen Attuh, explained that many motorists mistakenly assume ownership simply because they are in possession of a vehicle or using its number plate, even though the legal title remains in another person’s name.

He noted that such situations often lead to complications when vehicles are linked to criminal activities, traffic offences or ownership disputes, as law enforcement agencies rely on DVLA records to identify the legally registered owner.

Mr Attuh disclosed that under the revised registration system, vehicle titles are now issued directly to individuals at the point of first registration, whether for newly imported vehicles or those being registered in Ghana for the first time.

However, he stressed that buyers of second-hand vehicles must complete the official DVLA transfer-of-ownership process to legally assume ownership.

“We continue to see cases where people use vehicles but cannot produce documents to prove legal ownership,” he said.

“You may buy a car and assume you own it because you are using the number plate, but the title still belongs to the previous owner. If an issue arises, it is the person whose name appears in our records who will be held responsible.”

According to Mr Attuh, the reforms are intended to ensure that every vehicle owner holds a legally recognised title, making ownership clear, traceable and enforceable.

The DVLA said the new measures will enhance accountability, improve vehicle traceability and keep ownership records accurate, transparent and legally defensible.

Motorists have therefore been advised to strictly comply with the transfer-of-ownership requirements to avoid disputes, penalties or legal complications in the future.