5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) faced a dilemma as it failed to secure government approval for the proposed dismissal of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

In response to the predicament, a pact was brokered between the GFA and the Sports Ministry on Thursday.

Instead of immediate termination, coach Chris Hughton received a two-match ultimatum.

The situation took a dramatic turn as the GFA had initially planned to remove Hughton during its Executive Council meeting scheduled for Friday.

Ahead of this crucial gathering, high-ranking members of the GFA engaged with a significant number of Executive Council members, presumably to gauge support for Hughton’s removal.

However, following today’s meeting and the subsequent failure to proceed with Hughton’s termination, the GFA swiftly announced the squad list for players in Ghana’s World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The government’s reluctance to support Hughton’s removal became clearer, rooted in a broader financial concern.

The government was wary of contributing to the growing debt stock related to compensations owed to past coaches, including former Black Stars coaches C.K Akonnor and Milovan Rajevac, who were still awaiting their compensations.