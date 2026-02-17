Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu II, President of the Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana, has raised concerns about what he describes as the growing politicisation of the country’s cocoa sector.

He criticised political interference in the operations of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), warning that such involvement was undermining efforts to reform and reposition the industry for sustainable growth.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani following the recent cut in cocoa producer prices, Nana Bonsu argued that political meddling often fosters corruption and weak accountability. He expressed worry that continued interference had contributed to the sector’s mounting debt burden without clear responsibility for how funds were utilised.

He cited the reported procurement of jute bags worth millions of US dollars by COCOBOD and questioned their availability, saying the public was left uncertain about whether the items were ever delivered.

According to him, allowing competent professionals to manage the cocoa sector independently would help restore order, reduce corruption and improve efficiency.

Nana Bonsu called on the government to investigate the debts and alleged mismanagement at COCOBOD and ensure that any individuals found culpable are prosecuted to deter similar conduct in the future.

He lamented that cocoa farmers, despite their sacrifices and investments, remained the hardest hit by the sector’s challenges and often received limited benefits from their produce.

The association president therefore urged greater transparency and accountability at COCOBOD and appealed to the government to extend its national reset agenda to the cocoa industry, which he described as vital to Ghana’s economic development.

He further encouraged COCOBOD to strengthen regular engagement with farmer groups to help address emerging challenges in the sector.