2 hours ago

Kumawood actor, Clement Bonney, alias Mr. Beautiful has accused the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor government of having collapsed a famous entertainment show, Concert Party.

The programme which was usually hosted at the National Theater was a mixture of stage acting and music as well as comedy. It was a weekly show that was predominantly in the Twi language.

Mr. Beautiful, speaking in an interview with veteran broadcaster Fiifi Banson, stated that Kufuor’s appointment in 2002 of Madam Eva Lokko as Director General of the state broadcaster, GBC, sounded the death knell for Concert Party.

“Concert party collapsed through policies of Kufuor but many are not aware. He brought a woman called Eva Lokko to head GBC, at the time our main sponsor was Key Soap.

“She hiked the fee Unilever was paying for the telecasting of the programme forcing them to withhold their sponsorship, that is when the entire enterprise collapsed,” he intimated.

Key Soap Concert Party as it was called at the time brought together a lot of actors, comedians and musicians in one of the most patronized theater events of years past.

The show enjoyed both a strong live audience and dedicated TV audience across the country.