9 hours ago

A shortage of condoms has been reported at Kwahu Obomeng during this year’s Kwahu Easter celebrations, as health officials ramp up efforts to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS among revellers.

With large crowds flocking to Kwahu for the annual festivities, demand for condoms has surged, leading to temporary shortages in parts of the town.

Despite the situation, medical officers have intensified public health education, urging individuals to prioritise safe practices. Revellers are being encouraged to carry condoms and personal first aid kits stocked with essential items, particularly for those who may feel uncomfortable purchasing them openly.

“We are advising everyone to protect themselves. If you cannot buy condoms openly, you can keep them in your first aid kits. The goal is to reduce the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections,” a health official said.

Health teams stationed across the area are also distributing free condoms and offering voluntary screening services as part of efforts to promote safe and responsible celebrations.

Officials are appealing to the public to act responsibly and take advantage of these services to safeguard their health throughout the festivities.