Three statesmen have appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to be fair and impartial to guarantee the integrity of December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The statesmen, led by Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urged the Commission to conduct the upcoming elections with “utmost integrity and without perception or trace of bias.”

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Nyaho-Tamakloe, together with two other distinguished retired public officers, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, twice the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, rallied the nation to promote peaceful elections.

They appealed to political actors to put the interest of the nation above personal and partisan interests and eschew intemperate language.

“I remind all political parties that the pursuit of power must never come at the expense of national unity. The scars of division are too costly and the chaos of political unrest is a path none of us should tread.” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

He urged the media to be fair and accurate in their reportage, avoiding sensational reports that could undermine trust in state institutions and structures.

He also appealed to the clergy and members of the Council of State to speak against the ills of society and use their influence to promote peaceful coexistence and national unity.

“Let us uphold the rule of law and resist any temptation to engage in activities that threaten national cohesion. Let us strengthen our institutions especially the Electoral Commission to act without fear or favour.” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

Ghanaian voters will go to the polls on Saturday, December 7 to elect a President and 276 Members of Parliament.

Ghana has successfully conducted eight successive elections since the commencement of the 4th Republic in 1993.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that he would peacefully hand over power to the next Government at the end of his tenure on January 7, 2025.