The Ghana Education Service (GES) has moved to clarify recent public confusion regarding the 2025/2026 Senior High School (SHS) academic calendar, emphasizing that reports of a complete return to the single-track system are inaccurate

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Sunday, August 24, 2025, GES explained that the new academic calendar caters to both single-track and transitional double-track schools.

The clarification comes after several media reports suggested that the Ministry of Education had decided to fully revert to the single-track system, sparking concern among parents, students, and school administrators.

According to the schedule, all first-year SHS students are expected to report to school on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to commence the new academic year.

However, the closing dates of the academic year will differ depending on the track system adopted by the schools: single-track schools will end the year on August 21, 2026, while double-track (transitional) schools will close on September 4, 2026.

The Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi, urged the public to rely on official communications from the GES rather than speculations circulating in some sections of the media.

He emphasized that the dual-track provision is designed to accommodate schools that are still undergoing the transition from double-track to single-track operations, ensuring minimal disruption to learning.

The Ghanaian school system has historically alternated between single-track and double-track systems to address challenges such as classroom overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure, and public health concerns, particularly in response to social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The double-track system, which divides students into two cohorts to attend school at different times, has been used intermittently in various regions since 2021 to address upsurge in student intakes after the introduction of free senior high school policy.