5 hours ago

Fresh allegations have emerged concerning procurement practices and staff benefit arrangements at Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, placing its Chief Executive Officer, Emeafa Hardcastle, under public scrutiny.

The claims, raised by social commentator P.K. Sarpong in a strongly worded public note, question the acquisition of official vehicles for senior staff and the conditions under which these assets were financed.

According to the concerns raised, the Commission is alleged to have procured a fleet of brand-new vehicles for its top hierarchy, including Directors and Managers.

Specifically, it is claimed that each Director has been allocated a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, while all 27 Managers are said to have received Toyota Fortuner vehicles.

Additionally, the CEO and her deputy are alleged to have been assigned two brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles.

Central to the controversy are claims regarding the procurement process. The vehicles are alleged to have been acquired through sole sourcing, a method that, while permitted under Ghana’s Public Procurement Act under specific conditions, often attracts public criticism due to concerns about transparency and value for money.

The absence of competitive tendering in high-value procurements typically raises questions about adherence to due process.

Further allegations relate to the financing structure of the vehicles. It is claimed that the Petroleum Commission is bearing 75 percent of the total cost of the vehicles, with the beneficiaries responsible for the remaining 25 percent.

Critics argue that such an arrangement effectively places a significant financial burden on the state institution while offering considerable benefit to a select group of senior officials.

In addition to the cost-sharing arrangement, it is alleged that allowances for the beneficiaries have been increased to mitigate their financial impact from their contributions.

According to the claims, these adjustments ensure that after deductions for the vehicle payments, the affected officials experience little to no reduction in their take-home remuneration.

The situation has also sparked concerns about equity within the institution. Questions have been raised as to why such benefits, if confirmed, have not been extended to the broader staff of the Petroleum Commission, but appear to be limited to senior management and leadership.

The Petroleum Commission, established under the Petroleum Commission Act, 2011 (Act 821), is mandated to regulate and manage the utilization of petroleum resources in Ghana. As a key state institution in the country’s oil and gas sector, its operations are expected to meet high standards of transparency, accountability, and prudent financial management.

At the time of reporting, the Petroleum Commission had not publicly responded to the allegations. It remains unclear whether the claims reflect sanctioned policy decisions, internal staff welfare schemes, or misinterpretations of existing arrangements.