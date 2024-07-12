9 hours ago

Ndongani Samba Gilbani O'Neil is setting his sights on a successful tenure with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko after finalizing his move to the club.

The highly-rated defender completed his transfer to the Porcupine Warriors on Thursday, signing a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

In his first statements after joining, Samba expressed his ambitions with Asante Kotoko, emphasizing his desire to achieve success across all competitions.

"I'm here to give my best. Kotoko is a big club, and I aim to win everything with the team. I want to secure the Ghana Premier League title and also make an impact in continental competitions," he stated to the club's media.

Samba's arrival marks the fourth signing for Asante Kotoko this off-season, following the acquisitions of Emmanuel Antwi, Esmat Hassabalbagi, and Yoouef Yagoub.

Asante Kotoko, keen to bolster their squad after a disappointing previous season where they finished sixth, are actively reinforcing their team for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.