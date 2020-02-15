1 hour ago

The Ghana Rugby Football Union 2020 Women’s league ended today with semifinals and finals at the St. Thomas Aquinas School Saturday 15/02/2020.

The Women’s League started earlier this year competitively with new talents discovered throughout the competition. The passion of these young women tells you that the future for women’s Rugby in Ghana is bright.

The 15s training for the ladies would continue after some rest grace period.

The semi-finals fixtures were ;

1.Griffons Ladies vs Hurricanes ladies.

2.Lions ladies vs Conquerours SC ladies.

The match between Griffons Ladies and Hurricanes Ladies ended with a 6 Tries and 1 conversion leading to 32-5 against Hurricanes Ladies and also the second semifinals game scoreline between Lions and Conquerours Ladies was 0-15, 3 tries against Lions Ladies.

The finals.

The winners in the 2 semifinals games played against each other for the first and second position and losers vice versa.

The finals match between lions ladies vs Hurricanes ladies ended with 0-5 against Lions. Conquerours SC Ladies vs Griffon's Ladies finals was 31-0 against Griffons Ladies.

1st position- Conquerours SC Ladies

2nd position - Griffons Ladies

3rd position- Hurricanes Ladies

4th Position- Lions RFC Ladies

Congratulations to the 3 times defending champions Conquerours SC ladies for their hard work efforts to come out victorious.

Match Officials :

Women’s Representative- Rafatu Inusah.

Match Commissioner - Mr Steve Noi.

Referee- Mr Jeffery Chiwanda

Assistant Referees - Mr Clement Dennis

Touch judge 1 - Mr Francis Donkor Touch judge 2 - Mr Kofi Montchon

Volunteer First Aider - Mr Lukman Yaya

