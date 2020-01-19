3 hours ago

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region is expected to witness 4 ultra-modern satellite markets under the 1 Million dollars 1 Constituency fund.

The satellite markets which include the Lassi, Atua, Akuse and the Kpong Bus Station markets have already been awarded and expected to be completed in the next three months.

Works have commenced on the first phase of the Agormanya Market Upgrade project in the area.

The first phase of the ultra-modern market, also funded with the One million per Constituency cash when completed, will have 72 new sheds with 2 lockable storage facility and a 4-seater biogas toilet facility.

The project is being undertaken by Still Paul Construction Company Limited.

This was made known when the Deputy Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, and the Lower Manya Krobo MCE, Simon Kweku Tetteh, led a high powered delegation to engage stakeholders and Market women ahead of the commencement of the projects.

The family head of Angmor Bodoo Mensah family who received the delegation expressed their satisfaction with the approach of the current leadership by engaging the family who had sacrificed a lot of their family land to the Municipality for several development projects like the Odumase Post Office and the Lassi Market among others as they pledge their maximum cooperation to assist in the development of the Lassi Market.

The Market women at Lassi, Atua, Akuse and Kpong all welcome the good news as they pledge they maximize support and cooperation to let this project see daylight.

The MCE on his side assured the market women of the commitment of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP government to make sure this Municipality receive their fair share of the development cake this year as several development projects ongoing will be completed soon.

The Deputy Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey also assured all the various gathering they engaged during their tour of his commitment to continue to work closely with the MCE to address the infrastructure problem in the area as several of the deplorable roads in Municipality are going to be worked on soon since most have been awarded already.

The Deputy Regional Minister, however, appeal to the market women and all the stakeholders their engaged to support him and vote for him come December 7th, 2020 for him to bring positive development to the Constituency since we can be doing the same thing and expect a different result.