1 hour ago

The construction of an office complex for the National Heath Insurance Scheme in the Ahafo region will begin soon following the signing of contract, the minister Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie has confirmed.

The Ahafo Regional Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency, disclosed to the media that the Ministry of health, NHIS and the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council have awarded the Construction of the office complex to a contractor.The NHIS Regional office will be sited at MIM in the Ahafo Region.

The Ahafo region is among the six newly created regions and according to the minister its incumbent on the region to have its own NHIS office.

He expressed his gratitude to Traditional Authorities at Mim for allocating a vast land for such office. He urged the contractor, Mr Kennedy to do a good work, also to recruit the youth in Ahafo for formal and informal Construction work during the eight months period.

Mr Kennedy assured the minister, delegation from Accra and the Traditional leaders that, he will do his best and recruit the natives of Ahafo and any qualified person. He stated emphatically that, even though, the contract is between eight months but he can complete the building within six months period, all things being equal.

The Traditional leaders and their courtiers pledged to keep a close eye on the project. They commended H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not turning his back to Ahafo Region.

The scheme was established under Act 650 of 2003 by the Government of Ghana to provide broad range health delivery to all and sundry, particularly, the highly impoverished in societies.