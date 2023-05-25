2 hours ago

Construction works on the deplorable state of the Koforidua township roads in the Eastern region have resumed.

This follows a Citi News report highlighting the plight of drivers, traders, and residents in the regional capital

. The deplorable nature of the roads has necessitated a move by residents to demonstrate in expressing their frustration.

The Department of Urban Roads has indicated that the construction will also focus on periodic maintenance, asphalt overlay, and pothole patching, while fixing the Eastern Regional Hospital road and the B-Foster stretch to Agatha market.

Speaking to, the Eastern Regional Urban Roads Director, Ing. Samuel Mensah, who explained the scope of the project, maintained that the Galloway High Court stretch has not been abandoned.

“The contractors have been planning to resume works in Koforidua. It is something we had planned already before these issues came up. It is all about the periodic maintenance of the roads in terms of asphalt overlay, routine maintenance, and pothole patching,” he added.

He further dispelled claims that the return of the contractors to site is as a result of the intended demonstration against government on the bad state of the town roads.

“I had an interview with Citi FM almost a week before these issues came up, and there is evidence to it. This means we had plans of coming back to Koforidua, so we are not resuming work because of the agitation or planned demonstration. It is an existing contract which was signed way before the recent issues came up,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, a social pressure group that calls itself the Koforidua Development Advocates said they are not backing down on their intended demonstration against the deplorable state of the roads despite calls by political powers to rescind their decision.

