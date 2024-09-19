6 hours ago

six-unit classroom block awarded on contract by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), at Tuvugu D/A primary school in Zabzugu of the Northern Region has been locked up.

The contractor, Mohammed Badaru has reportedly locked up the facility over his inability to get his money for the project completed since 2017.

Mr Badaru stormed the school premises on Wednesday with padlocks, disrupted academic work and instructed teachers and students to vacate the premises.

He revealed that, he is deeply indebted to his suppliers, who are threatening legal action.

The District Director of Education in an interview with Accra-based Citi News said the situation was dire and requires immediate attention.

A disappointed District Chief Executive (DCE) for Zabzugu, Ahmed Yussif Adarkwa accused the contractor of acting in bad faith.

As an immediate measure, he pledged to work together with the District Director of Education to find a temporary solution for the pupils.

In a related development, another school, Friends of the Earth, has its upper-class pupils studying under trees due to a lack of classrooms.

But the DCE has assured that efforts are being made to build a classroom block for the school.