The controversial statue of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the entrance of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi-Takoradi, has sustained partial damage.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, observers noticed a gaping hole at the back of one of the statue’s legs.

The cause of the damage remains unknown.

However, some speculate it may be an act of vandalism by individuals who had previously threatened to pull down the monument, others suggest the damage could result from structural flaws.

The statue was unveiled by President Akufo-Addo during his Western Region tour ahead of the 2024 general elections.

It was intended to commemorate major projects initiated during his administration, including the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the construction of the 3-tier Sinohydro interchange, and the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle.

However, the statue has been a source of controversy since its installation.

Many residents criticized its relevance, arguing that the funds used could have been better allocated to address pressing local issues, such as improving healthcare infrastructure at the hospital itself.

Before this incident, factions within the community had openly voiced their disapproval of the statue, with some threatening to destroy it, deeming it a symbol of misplaced priorities.

Authorities is yet to release an official statement on the matter, and investigations are expected to determine the cause of the damage.