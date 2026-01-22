46 minutes ago

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has criticised what he describes as the unfair treatment of Star Oil Limited following the company’s call for lower fuel prices during peak periods.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Amoah said the situation exposes fundamental weaknesses in Ghana’s petroleum pricing framework, particularly the introduction of a price floor.

“We never needed a price floor. If there had to be any intervention at all, it should have been a price ceiling to deal with those charging excessively,” he stated.

He also questioned the fairness of targeting firms that advocate lower prices, noting that fuel prices vary widely among oil marketing companies.

“When you compare prices across oil marketing companies, the difference between the cheapest and the most expensive can be more than one Ghana cedi. Is the regulator saying that those charging significantly higher prices are right, while those trying to offer lower prices to benefit Ghanaians are the problem?” he asked.

Mr Amoah said Star Oil’s stance aligns with concerns COPEC has consistently raised since the price floor policy was introduced in 2024, and he described the backlash against the company as unfair and damaging to its reputation.

“In my view, Star Oil is being victimised for holding a position we clearly articulated from the very beginning of this price floor policy. The public discussion around their stance has not been fair to their brand,” he said.

The remarks follow Star Oil Limited’s recent announcement that it has suspended its membership of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

The company cited dissatisfaction with how COMAC handled its position on the price floor, arguing that poor communication led to negative public perceptions and wrongly portrayed its advocacy as anti-competitive or improper.