18 hours ago

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has renewed calls for the government to review taxes on petroleum products, insisting the appeal is made in good faith and aimed at easing the burden on consumers.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi FM on Saturday, March 21, 2026, Mr. Amoah said rising global fuel prices make it increasingly difficult for consumers to continue absorbing multiple levies imposed on fuel.

He stressed that the call for tax reductions is not driven by mischief but by the need to create a fair balance between government revenue generation and consumer welfare.

“The government cannot continue to pass every tax burden onto consumers. There must be a win-win situation for all,” he stated.

His comments come amid renewed debate over the GH¢1 Energy Sector Levy, which the Minority in Parliament of Ghana has urged the government to scrap, arguing that the debts it was introduced to address have largely been cleared.

With diesel selling at around GH¢15.60 per litre and petrol exceeding GH¢12.40 per litre, critics say the levy is now placing additional pressure on households already grappling with high living costs.

Mr. Amoah further noted that beyond the GH¢1 levy, other charges—including the price stabilisation and recovery levy and the special petroleum tax—could also be reviewed.

He explained that while these taxes were initially introduced for specific purposes, such as stabilising fuel prices and supporting the energy sector, they have gradually become permanent revenue streams for the government.

He warned that ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region could trigger further increases in fuel prices, making it even more urgent for authorities to consider tax relief measures to cushion consumers.