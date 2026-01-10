8 hours ago

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has praised the government for managing the economy prudently over the past year but warned against premature celebrations, stressing that Ghana’s recovery remains fragile.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, January 10, 2026, Mr Amoah described the country’s economic performance over the last 12 months as a “mixed bag,” acknowledging noticeable improvements compared to the severe challenges experienced over the past three to five years.

According to him, although conditions have generally improved, Ghana cannot yet be said to be fully out of economic difficulty.

“I think the past 12 months have been a mixed bag, but, fairly speaking, there has been significant improvement compared to what we witnessed four or five years ago,” he stated.

Mr Amoah cautioned economic managers against complacency, stressing that early signs of recovery should not be mistaken for long-term stability. He noted that sustained discipline and consistency are essential to consolidating the gains made so far.

“I wouldn’t say we are out of the woods yet. So, for those managing the economy, now is not the time to celebrate or relax because people are saying things are improving. Once you begin celebrating before the ball enters the net, you risk losing focus,” he warned.

He added that while the current economic managers appear to have found a workable approach, it is important to remain calm and committed to the path of fiscal discipline to ensure lasting stability.