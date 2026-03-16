2 days ago

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has indicated that the second fuel pricing window, opening Monday, March 16, 2026, could prompt discussions on the possible removal or adjustment of certain taxes on fuel at the pumps.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Sunday, March 15, Mr. Amoah said the government is closely monitoring fuel price developments and may intervene to ease pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs).

“I am aware that the government was in some conversation with some petroleum service providers. The threshold has been GHȼ15. So, if we wake up tomorrow and the OMCs are doing 15 and beyond, be assured that the conversation about the taxes will kick in, particularly the GHȼ1 fuel levy,” he explained.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted global fuel supply chains and contributed to rising crude oil prices on international markets.

Analysts have warned that higher global oil prices and potential supply constraints could further push up domestic fuel costs, with likely ripple effects on transport fares and household budgets across Ghana.