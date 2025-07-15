15 minutes ago

Ghanaian rapper Medikal is embroiled in a heated dispute with singer and hype man DJ Azonto over alleged copyright infringement.

The controversy began when Medikal released his new single, “Shoulder,” featuring Shatta Wale and Beatztrap KOTM, which included the catchphrase “Alla” – a signature element of DJ Azonto’s brand identity.

The Demands

DJ Azonto’s management team claims that Medikal’s use of the term “Alla” without permission constitutes copyright infringement.

In a statement released on July 9, 2025, they demanded that Medikal compensate DJ Azonto with $100 million in cash, a fully activated diplomatic passport for his mother, 10 diamond chains, three brand-new Rolls-Royce vehicles for his daughters, 90% ownership stake in ride-hailing company Shaxi, a beach house in Miami, and a public apology.

Medikal’s Response

Medikal swiftly responded to the demands via his X handle on July 10, 2025, using the popular social media term “Killa Ntua” to dismiss the lawsuit.

He firmly stated that he wouldn’t pay a dime to DJ Azonto, indicating no intention of settling the matter amicably.

Background

The term “Alla” is closely tied to DJ Azonto’s performances, image, and fan culture, particularly through his popular slogan “Alla Woyo”.

DJ Azonto’s management argues that this catchphrase has become synonymous with his artistic identity and brand.

Medikal’s use of the term in his song has sparked a debate about intellectual property rights in Ghana’s music industry.