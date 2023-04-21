2 hours ago

Highlife legend and former Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Oma, has waded into the ongoing suit between rapper Obrafour and US rapper Drake.

According to him, the owner of the master tape, Obrafour, has the primary right to sue, adding that Mantse, who claims to also have interest as a collaborator, can only sue Obrafour who is the owner of the master tape of the recorded sound.

Rex Omar further advised the parties residing in the country including the producer of the Oye Ohene song, Hammer to refrain from speaking on the matter since it can jeopardise the case.

In another sense, Rex Omar said the record label that owns the master tape, Execution Entertainment, under normal circumstances should be the owner and have primary right to sue and deal with the rest of the interested parties.

Read his post below:

My take on the Obrafoɔ/Drake issue

1. The owner of the master tape of that recorded sound has the primary right to sue.

2. The creator of that particular sampled phrase ‘Killer cut blood’ also has interest, but his interest is within that of the owner of the master tape of the recorded sound.

It’s imperative for all interested parties to STOP commenting on the case as it can be used to jeopardize the case especially Mantse, Hammer and Obrafoɔ. For 1% of something is better than 100% of nothing. 🙏🏾.

Nii Mantse doesn’t have a recorded or unrecorded song called ‘Killer Cut’.

The phrase Killer Cut forms part of Obrafour’s recorded song called OHENE.

The sample phrase ‘Killer Cut’ was taken from the song OHENE that was composed by Obrafour.

The record label that owns that master tape is called EXECUTION which under normal circumstances should be the owner of the master tape and should have the primary right to sue and then deal with the rest of the interested parties. [SIC].