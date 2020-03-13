1 hour ago

Founder and Bank-roller of Ghanaian top flight side King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grunsah has called on the Ghana Football Association to suspend the ongoing Ghana Premier League due the Coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran football administrator's call comes following several Europeans leagues were suspended as the world continue to find measures of preventing the wide spread of the Covid-19.

According to the 74-year-old, the remaining fixtures of the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, Women's top-flight and other competitions should be suspended until further notice.

"We should all pray that people in our country don't get infected with the deadly virus (Coronavirus) after two people were confirmed testing positive," Grunsah told OTEC FM

"The Ghana FA should be considering to suspend the Ghana Premier League and other competitions for weeks or months"

"I know people will say it's because my team [King Faisal] is in the drop zone that's why I am making those suggestions. But we should be thinking of the lives of human first before football"

"We should follow the steps of other Football Association to suspend our football activities for weeks or months" he concluded.

Ghana, on Thursday recorded it's first two cases of coronavirus was.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu made this known at an emergency press briefing by the Information Ministry on Thursday night, March 12, 2020.

The two cases according to the Health Minister, tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.