2 hours ago

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has stated that the government is fatigued by the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country despite numerous interventions and public education on the disease.

According to the Minister, many of the positive cases could soon turn into critical conditions if care is not taken.

He said both the President and Health officials at the forefront are already tired adding that Ghanaians must take personal responsibility to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

“If we don’t do that, the virus will continue to spread. Our positive cases continue to increase, if we are not careful the positive cases will turn into critical illness. Nana Addo is tired. Those of us leading the fight are fatigued because we have done all that we could to defeat the virus but people are not adhering to the preventive protocols. So I am begging everyone to adhere to hand washing, social distancing and wearing of masks directives to help save the country some money and reduce the stress in fighting this disease”. The Health Minister who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central Constituency said this over the weekend when he commissioned a Police Station and CHPS Compound he built at Dormaa Nsesreso a border community.

He added “In Bono Region we have not recorded many cases, the Regional Minister tells me our case count is 19 now. The Disease has come to stay with us, it is not going away anytime soon so all that we have to do is to adhere to the preventive protocols. Wearing or masks and hand washing not encouraging in Bono.

Some people have their masks kept in their pocket. Yesterday I caused the arrest of some people, the voluntary compliance is not working so we have to use the police to arrest and prosecute”. The Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh who was the guest of honour urged residents to abide by the Covid-19 preventive etiquette. He also warned the youth to desist from electoral violence.

Starr FM