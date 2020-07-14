10 minutes ago

Parents of students at the Accra Girls Senior High School are currently at the school premises to demand answers as to the whereabouts of their children who have tested positive for the Covid-19.

This comes after a joint communique from the GHS and the GES revealed that 55 persons in the school have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

According to Starr News Daniel Nii Lartey who visited the school today, there was police presence there and the security men did not allow parents enter the school’s premises.

He observed that school was going on as usual, with students seen loitering around the school premises. He also noted that parents were trickling in one by one.

Parents who could not establish communication with their wards were confused following news that some students have been picked up this dawn.

A parent told Star News “I do not necessarily speak to my daughter every day. But she tried to speak to me Sunday night. When she spoke to me, she was almost in tears because she asked me to come pick her up in the night. She did not understand what was happening so she said I should come in the night.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, has dismissed calls for senior high schools to be closed down due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

Speaking at the weekly press conference on Tuesday, Prof. Opoku Amankwa said keeping the students in schools is the best option.

Starr FM