Ghana’s Covid-19 cases has hit 313 with one more death recorded as of Tuesday, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

It means the country recorded 26 more cases from the last count of 287.

The country thus has, seen 99 cases in 72 hours.

The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.