3 hours ago

Since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana, one group of people who have felt the pinch the most are traders at the various market centers.

Whereas some have resigned to the directives of a lockdown and stayed at home, others who rely on the trading activities for their daily upkeep have continued their business but under very strict regulations.

A visit to the Dome Market revealed that some traders have had to reduce their prices to attract buyers or clear stock to prevent them from going bad.

Traders said because of some of the policies introduced to ensure the enforcement of the social distancing and other health and safety protocols, like a rotation system among market women, they are compelled to sell their items, especially those that are perishable, quickly so they do not trade at a loss.

A tilapia seller, ABC News spoke to said, “Now the market has collapsed as a result of the lockdown. Nobody comes out to buy, not even for Easter festivities.”

“We have fish. We spoke to them to allow us to sell the old stock we have. Initially, we sell 3 for GHC25 but now we sell 3 for GHC20,” she said in response to a question posed about the decision to introduce a rotation system at the market.”

A yam seller explained, “If I don’t sell it all, I have customers I call and sell to them so I will do that. There will be a loss. If I sell it for GHC10, they will request to get it for GHC8 because they will either sell it to people or consume so I will be at a loss.”

“I have reduced the prices because the market is not as active as before the lockdown was imposed,” he added.

