The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified gaps in Ghana’s plan for preparedness, response and control activities to any confirmed case of COVID-19 popularly known as Coronavirus.

A report from the WHO stated that even though the country has capacity in-country to test for COVID-19 disease (Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research) its readiness status is largely moderate.

The WHO has classified Ghana among Priority 1 countries in the Africa region for being at risk based on flights and passenger volumes.

So far, 15 suspected cases have been tested for coronavirus in Ghana with all 15 testing negative.

Nigeria on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020,” Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement on Twitter.

Highlights of the WHO report

• Using WHO’s Country Readiness checklist, Ghana assessed its capacities to respond to any suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 and identified gaps to plan for preparedness, response and control activities.

• The Government of Ghana has committed 2.5 million Ghana Cedis to support preparedness.

• Various activities are being undertaken including strengthening surveillance to identify suspected COVID-19 cases for testing.

• There is capacity in-country to test for COVID-19 disease (Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research).

