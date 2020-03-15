2 hours ago

Ghana's consulate in the United States of America will on Monday, March 16, 2020, suspend its services temporarily, over the coronavirus pandemic.

A press release sighted by GhanaWeb explained that, the suspension is in line with the State of Emergency declared by US President Donald John Trump and State Governor of New York.

However, the embassy stated, "it will continue to provide online services for visa applications, attestation of documents, sale of dual citizenship forms and issuance letters."

The mission noted, there will be no submission on the counter, directing all application(s) to be mailed to:

The General Consulate

19 East 47 Street

New York, NY 10017

With immediate effect, the Ghana Mission in the States has also suspended the issuance of biometric passport application(s) "to minimise the spread of the disease through person-to-person contact."

According to the Ghana consulate, these measures are subject to review as and when it is appropriate.

Source: Ghanaweb.com